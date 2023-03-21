Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

