Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 million, a P/E ratio of 178.18 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.40%.

FSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 603,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,063.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

