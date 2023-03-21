Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

