Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of HST opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

