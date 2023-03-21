Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

