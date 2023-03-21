Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

