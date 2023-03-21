Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Buys 99,314 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($123,182.05).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 105.15 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Centamin plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.33, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

