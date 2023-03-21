Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 445 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 445 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £226.95 ($278.71).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 439 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £223.89 ($274.95).

On Thursday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 283 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($184.20).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

LON CAU opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 56.69 ($0.70).

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

Centaur Media Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

