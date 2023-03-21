Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,261 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,261 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

