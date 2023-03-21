Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

