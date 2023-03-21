Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

