Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,548 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

