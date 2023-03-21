Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

