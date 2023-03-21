Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

