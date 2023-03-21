Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,997.33, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

