Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XT opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

