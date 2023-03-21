Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 400.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

