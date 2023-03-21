Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

