Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $429.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

