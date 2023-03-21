Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

