Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $308.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

