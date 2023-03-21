Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.