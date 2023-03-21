Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

