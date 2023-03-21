Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

