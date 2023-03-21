Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

