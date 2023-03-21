Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,297 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

