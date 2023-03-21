Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $4,433,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

