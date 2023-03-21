Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries Price Performance

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

