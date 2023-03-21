Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,455 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.