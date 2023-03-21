Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,867 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

