Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $547,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CFG stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

