Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $682,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $268.11 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

