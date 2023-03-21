Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $689,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

