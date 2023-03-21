Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $699.97 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.25 and its 200 day moving average is $636.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

