Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $645,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.60. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

