Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $714,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

