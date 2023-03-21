Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $726,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

