Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five Below by 4.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

