Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average is $322.53. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

