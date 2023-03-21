Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.