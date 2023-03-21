Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,842 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

