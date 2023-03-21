Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

