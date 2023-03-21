Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

