Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

