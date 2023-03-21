Collective Family Office LLC Sells 330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

