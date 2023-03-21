Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,977.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,977 ($24.28) and last traded at GBX 1,968 ($24.17), with a volume of 153854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950.50 ($23.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.82) to GBX 1,990 ($24.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.41).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,912.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.57. The company has a market capitalization of £34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,419.35%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

