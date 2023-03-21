Contrasting Babylon (BBLN) and Its Peers

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Babylon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Babylon
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Babylon Competitors
|9
|152
|292
|0
|2.62
Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 781.78%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Babylon
|-39.85%
|-4,635.83%
|-78.38%
|Babylon Competitors
|-118.87%
|-449.09%
|-28.65%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Babylon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Babylon
|$1.11 billion
|-$221.45 million
|-0.23
|Babylon Competitors
|$1.47 billion
|-$91.84 million
|-7.74
Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Babylon competitors beat Babylon on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
