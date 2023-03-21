Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

