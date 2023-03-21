Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $39,900.24 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 100,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Couchbase by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 168,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

