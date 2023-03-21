Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $374,601.75 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

