Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $374,601.75 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Coursera Price Performance
Shares of COUR opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.